WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing and endangered West Valley City man was reported as missing Saturday.

46-year-old Mar Reh wandered away from his home near 4650 South 5000 West.

Reh is likely disoriented and unable to get home.

He does not speak English.

Reh is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He was wearing a gray jacket, black high top shoes, and long pants.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 801-840-4000.