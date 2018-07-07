West Jordan man and woman arrested in Saratoga Springs on suspicion of several crimes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A West Jordan man and woman in their 20’s have been arrested on suspicion of several crimes stemming from an incident in Saratoga Springs.

According to an inmate booking sheet and a probable cause statement, a Saratoga Springs police officer spotted several cars at Inlet Park Friday night, several hours after it had closed at ten p.m.

When the officer approached a white SUV, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

The officer asked for identification and a male in the driver’s seat gave his to the officer.

The woman in the passenger seat said she had lost her ID several months ago.

She gave the officer a name, which turned out to be false.

The officer placed the woman in handcuffs and after a short investigation was able to determine her real name is Shaylynn Jennifer Curtis and that she had three outstanding felony warrants.

When the officer asked the man to step out of the vehicle, a glass meth pipe fell to the ground, according to the court documents.

The male was escorted to a patrol car, while the officer searched the vehicle.

The search uncovered a half-pound of marijuana, 19 grams of heroin, and an unknown amount of methamphetamine.

Scales, baggies and other items used in selling the drugs were also found.

25-year-old Shaylynn Jennifer Curtis was booked into the Utah County Jail and will face charges that include theft by receiving stolen property; fraudulent manufacturing, distributing and soliciting a controlled substance; and giving false personal information with intent to be another actual person.

27-year-old Bryce Curtis Bennett, also of West Jordan, was also arrested and booked on suspicion of the same crimes.

He had also lied about the woman’s identity, according to the PC statement.