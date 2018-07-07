Some Dollar Ridge Fire evacuations lifted, firefighters still on the offensive

WASATCH/DUCHESNE COUNTIES, Utah – Some evacuees were able to return home Saturday morning as crews continue to fight the aggressive Dollar Ridge Fire.

According to the Utah Fire Info, ZONE 3 evacuees are able to return home as of 10 a.m. but they must be ready to “evacuate again if conditions change.” Those evacuees must also check in with the Duchesne Sheriff’s office prior to returning home.

The Saturday morning update reported the fire at 5% containment, up from the day before and so far 47,789 acres have been consumed.

Firefighters say they managed to slow the fire’s growth Friday by attacking it aggressively.

Thay also have been supported by air resources, especially the “Super Scoopers” which they say have been able to scoop water from the nearby reservoir and carry up to 1,500 gallons per load.

This allowed fire officials to reopen U.S. Highway 40 to all traffic Friday afternoon.

Throughout Saturday fire crews say they will continue to focus their efforts on the southwest flank of the fire near Strawberry Reservoir.” This is where they say the most growth has occurred recently.