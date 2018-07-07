Former CIA officer Jason Hanson has taken what he learned while in the agency and translated it to real life defense and escape tactics. Lucky for us he now teaches them to the public (with the blessing of the agency of course). Jason demonstrated a few different methods for self-defense while in the studio. To learn more about Jason's Spy Ranch in Cedar City or to find his book go here.
Self-defense tips from a former CIA agent
