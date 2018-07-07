Police investigating three suspicious packages on three UTA Frontrunner trains in Farmington and Provo

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police are investigating three suspicious packages that have impacted Utah Transit Authority service Saturday.

UTA Spokesman, Carl Arky, says a UTA cleaning crew found one of the packages on a UTA Frontrunner Train at the Provo Station Saturday afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m.

The cleaning crew removed it from the train and placed it on the platform.

A second package was discovered on another train inbound to Provo, and crews removed that package as well.

At that point, the Provo station was evacuated until a Provo bomb squad and a K-9 unit could search the area.

A third suspicious package was found on a train that arrived at the Farmington Station.

That package was also moved to the platform, and the station evacuated while a Farmington bomb squad with bomb-sniffing dogs checked the area.

Officers determined the packages posed no threat to the public and are now going over surveillance video to try to determine the person or persons who placed the three packages on the three Frontrunner trains.

Bus bridges had been set up to circumvent both stations, but were lifted when it was determined the packages were not dangerous.

According to Arky, UTA train hosts and cleaning crews will inspect the trains every hour on the hour for the remainder of the weekend.