Fire at South Salt Lake auto body shop burns several cars, sends up huge plume of smoke

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Several cars were burned in a fire at a South Salt Lake auto body repair shop Saturday.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. at Zima Auto at 3460 South 500 West.

Fox 13 viewer Sara Howe took the video posted above when the fire was burning:

It was sparked when employees tried to jump a car battery.

When the first call was made, only one car was involved, but by the time firefighters arrived a short time later, seven or eight cars had caught fire.

"There was a lot of weeds in between a lot of fuel to feed the fire and the wind of course didn`t help," Captain Mike Ashida with the South Salt Lake Fire Department said. "It spread it to the business to the south, but these guys did a good job and made a good knock down on it."

Captain Ashida says it's important to keep weeds and grass trimmed and cut back to avoid a fire like this one from spreading so quickly.