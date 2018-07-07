× Construction workers find body on the side of I-215, possible homicide investigation underway

SALT LAKE CITY – A section of Interstate 215 was closed Saturday morning after construction workers say they found a human body off the side of the road while inspecting a gas line.

The incident occurred on I-215 southbound near 2600 North where law enforcement has blocked off multiple lanes while they continue to investigate.

According to Lt. Wade Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol, the body seemed to have been there for a couple days and was only found Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Lt. Breur says the scene is suspicious and they are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Troopers say they found “skid marks” at the scene which they believe indicates someone either hit the individual and sped off or dumped the body.

So far Utah Highway Patrol investigators have been unable to positively identify the body.

UHP says they are sending the victim to a medical examiner but they don’t expect their findings or an identification until Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.