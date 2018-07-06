× Man charged with murder after two shot in West Valley City backyard

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man has been formally charged with two counts of aggravated murder after a shooting that occurred in West Valley City last month.

Kennedy Grant Lund, 23 of West Valley City, was charged July 5 with two counts of criminal homicide/aggravated murder as first-degree felonies.

Lund is accused of fatally shooting Chasidy Gerber and Martin Barron outside of a trailer on the property Lund lived on.

Charging documents say when police first arrived at the scene they found a woman holding an “AR-15” rifle, and they said that woman dropped the rifle immediately when contacted and she then directed police to a home where Lund was in the basement, naked.

Police say they spoke with a relative of Lund’s who lives across the street from Lund, and he said he came home and at that time, “a naked Kennedy came running across the street with an AR-15 rifle in his hand.”

The relative asked for the rifle, and Lund handed it over initially but then began to struggle for control of the firearm. Charging documents state two rounds were fired, striking the garage floor and ceiling, before the relative was able to eject the magazine and gain control of the rifle.

A statement of probable cause indicates that Lund was taken into custody with the help of that relative, but that he became violent and resisted arrest at one point and had to be sedated and transported to a hospital for an evaluation before he was booked into jail.

Police located two people deceased on the property where Lund was living. The indictment states that a medical examiner determined Gerber died from multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and torso.

Medical examiners determined Barron suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, which they say appears to have been caused by a bullet fired at Gerber that struck the woman, exited her body and then hit Barron.

Police said last week the motive for the shooting is unknown.