Wanted with Scott McKane: Burglary, fraud investigations, and theft at a bowling alley

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted in Orem for allegedly throwing a rock through a window at a business and taking an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect can contact the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.

Murray Police are seeking two suspects in an alleged stolen credit card case. Police say the suspects were captured on store surveillance footage using the stolen cards to make purchases. Anyone with information on either suspect was asked to contact the Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2673.

The St. George Police Department released photos of several suspects, who were wanted for an alleged theft that occurred at what appeared to be a bowling alley and arcade. Anyone with information on any of the suspects pictured was asked to call (435) 627-4300.

St. George Police also released surveillance stills of a woman wanted for an alleged counterfeit case. Police say the woman made purchases at a local outlet mall. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect can also call St. George Police at (435) 627-4300.