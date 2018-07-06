Volunteers across the state donating to Dollar Ridge Fire victims and firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah -- Volunteers across the state have been donating water, snacks and time to the firefighters and victims of the Dollar Ridge Fire in Duchesne County.

Even the pets that have been impacted are receiving donated pet food.

With the fire burning over 40,000 acres, as many as 90 homes, and hundreds of people and pets being evacuated, volunteers said this was the least they could do.

“We can’t believe that they’re enduring 100 plus heat, plus their hundred pound packs and their strenuous work that they do,” Ron Pace, who owns a cabin in Duchesne County said. “They protected our property by helicopter drops, by hand crews and by dozers.”

A local charity, Children and Earth, has volunteers from all across Utah gathering camp chairs and dust masks to help from breathing in the smoke.

“We have them in Lehi, Sandy, West Jordan, Herriman,” said Jodi Frkovich with Children and Earth. “They can drop it off, we’ll go by and get it, and coordinate it to get it all up there.”

According to a tweet from Utah Fire Info, firefighters have their needs met, however donations are greatly appreciated for the evacuees.

Through their donations, volunteers are sending messages of love and appreciation to those impacted by the fire.

“It would be hard for us, for anybody to say, they’re not heroes,” Pace said.

If you'd like to help, here's a link to the Duchesne County donation page.