Utah toddler drowns in Oregon

HERMISTON, Ore. — A 2-year-old child from Utah drowned in a swimming pool in Oregon Thursday.

According to the Hermiston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a drowning in a swimming pool Thursday just before 10 a.m. local time and arrived to find CPR and other life-saving measures in progress.

Police say the young girl was found in an in-ground pool shortly after she went missing from the yard. A family member began CPR immediately and emergency responders took over on arrival, but ultimately the 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Police say the drowning does not appear to be suspicious at all and is considered an accidental drowning. While the deceased has not been identified, police say the child and her parents are from Utah and were in Hermiston to visit family.

“Tragedies such as this are obviously painful for the family,” police wrote. They are also hard on our first responders as well as our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.””