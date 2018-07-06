× Two alarm fire threatens homes in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A fire is threatening homes in Kearns Friday afternoon.

The Unified Fire Authority says the fire at 4095 West 5820 West in Kearns started 3:30 p.m.

UFA spokesman Taylor Sandstrom says he believes the fire started in a field, or a backyard before moving toward the homes.

Taylor said he is not certain how the fire started.

It involved one home and several backyards but was quickly knocked down according to a tweet sent out by Taylor.

Crews are mopping up hot spots.

Firefighters from West Jordan, South Jordan, West Valley City, and South Salt Lake joined UFA.

A second alarm is often called when temperatures are so hot that extra manpower will allow for shorter work shifts.