Recipe: Raspberry Summer Salad

James MacDonald Co-Owner/ Executive Chef of Seasons Plant Based Bistro shares a recipe for Raspberry Summer Salad.

DRESSING: 

  • 1/2 cup White Vinegar (Champagne, white balsamic, apple cider, white wine vinegar.)
  • 1 cup Vegetable oil (Grapeseed/avocado/ olive.)
  • 1/2 Cup Raspberries. (Not packed in the measuring cup.) (Can substitute for favorite berry.)
  • 1 tsp. Agave
  • 2 tsp. Garlic
  • 2 tsp. onion
  • 1 tsp. salt 
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper 
  • 1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice 

Directions: Put all ingredients in a blender, and blend until completely smooth. Stir before serving the next day. 

SALAD:

  • 2 cups Greens ( Arugula, kale, mixed lettuce, spinach)
  • 1/4 cup  medium diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup of sliced cucumber 
  • 1/4 cup of sliced carrots 
  • 1/4 cup fresh raspberries 
  • 1/8 cup sliced almonds 
  • 1 radish thinly sliced 

 