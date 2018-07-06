Recipe: Raspberry Summer Salad

James MacDonald Co-Owner/ Executive Chef of Seasons Plant Based Bistro shares a recipe for Raspberry Summer Salad.
DRESSING:
- 1/2 cup White Vinegar (Champagne, white balsamic, apple cider, white wine vinegar.)
- 1 cup Vegetable oil (Grapeseed/avocado/ olive.)
- 1/2 Cup Raspberries. (Not packed in the measuring cup.) (Can substitute for favorite berry.)
- 1 tsp. Agave
- 2 tsp. Garlic
- 2 tsp. onion
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice
Directions: Put all ingredients in a blender, and blend until completely smooth. Stir before serving the next day.
SALAD:
- 2 cups Greens ( Arugula, kale, mixed lettuce, spinach)
- 1/4 cup medium diced tomatoes
- 1/4 cup of sliced cucumber
- 1/4 cup of sliced carrots
- 1/4 cup fresh raspberries
- 1/8 cup sliced almonds
- 1 radish thinly sliced