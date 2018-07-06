× Mitt Romney on tariffs: ‘Trade wars are a tax on Americans’

SALT LAKE CITY — Senate candidate Mitt Romney weighed in Friday on the tariffs going into effect and the possibility of a “trade war.”

Romney, who is the Republican candidate for the Senate seat to be vacated by Orrin Hatch, stated Friday “I am not a fan of trade wars.”

Romney said our national objective should be to open new markets and negotiate free trade agreements. He says trade wars are particularly punishing for agriculture, which he notes is a sector already facing challenges in Utah.

The full statement from Romney is available in the tweet embedded below: