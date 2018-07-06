Heather Griffiths a local flower farmer and owner of Wasatch Blooms shows how to make a floral arrangement with locally grown flowers. You can find more info on Wasatch Blooms by clicking here.
How to make a mason jar floral arrangement with local flowers
