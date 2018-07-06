How to look and feel your best this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you need to soothe your dry skin, get a handle on hair loss or earn some extra dough, we’ve got everything you need to look and feel your best this summer. Lifestyle expert Valonda Calloway shares some of her top picks.

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray

Aquaphor Healing Ointment is the #1 Dermatologist recommended product for dry, cracked skin. This convenient, easy-to-apply spray is ideal for arms, legs and hard to reach places like your back! The Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray immediately soothes and relieves dry, rough skin all day. This Spray leaves summer skin feeling soft and smooth, with a radiant, healthy-looking glow.

Snag it for $10.99 on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and ULTA.

Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam

Regardless of the season, thinning hair is surprisingly common. Hair follicles begin to shrink as we age, leading to thinning hair. For women out there concerned about their hair’s volume, Valonda suggests getting started on Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam. It is applied once a day, morning or night and you’ll be on your way to new hair growth! Most people see results in three to six months. It’s an easy addition to your beauty routine and it can be used with other styling products. No problem if you have color treated hair. Hair follicles begin to shrink as we age, leading to thinning hair. For women out there concerned about their hair’s volume, I suggest getting started on Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam.

Get a two-month supply for $29.99 or a four-month supply for $49.99 at Target.com. Rogaine® is only approved to treat hereditary hair loss

Poshmark

Looking for a little extra cash this summer? Poshmark is the largest social marketplace for fashion where anyone can buy, sell and share their personal style. It is such an amazing resource. Valonda loves Poshmark because it is so easy to use. Simply download the app for free and list items to sell from your closet in just 60 seconds straight from your smartphone

Poshmark is free to download, and you can learn more at Poshmark.com.

DaDaABC

DaDaABC! It’s one of China’s most successful intelligent English learning platforms for children between 4 to 16 years old. They are looking for teachers to teach from the comfort of their own homes. Teachers are contracted between six to twelve months. While working as an online teacher for DaDaABC, you can grow your international teaching experience while traveling the world! DaDaABC creates a path for teachers to enhance their career development through interactive technology that is changing the way kids learn English. Learn more at DaDaABC.com/teacher/job.

Lilly Pulitzer, Icon Eyewear, Ted Baker

When it comes to eyewear we want function and style. Valonda selected her favorite shades to look cool in the summer heat. She says the slim cat-eye silhouettes for ladies like these from Icon Eyewear are a popular get, also vibrant hues on the eye-catching blue sunnies from Lilly Pulitzer are a big seller. And of course, we can't forget the guys. The classic double bridge effect on the Ted Baker glasses are a great look for any guy wanting to empress the ladies this summer.

Visit Eyecessorize.com for more information.