Hot summer trends in jewelry

Diamonds Direct in Murray shares with Amanda Jones some of the hot trends in jewelry this summer.
Also, don't miss their Summer Designer Trunk Show July 13 - 15. Appointments are encouraged. They will have world-renowned designers like Christopher Designs, PeJay Creations and Christian Bauer bringing in exclusive collections. You can also grab a passport in-store and visit our designers to win a $250 gift card! On Saturday they are hosting a mocktail hour with Good Day Catering Saturday 5:30 – 7:30. For more information go to diamondsdirect.com.