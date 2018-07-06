Don’t miss the 1033 ride that benefits the families of Utah’s fallen officers

Coming up this Sunday, July 8th from 9 am to 1 pm at the Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake is the 1033 Ride. Registration is $25 and includes a lunch, commemorative do-rag, pin, a police-escorted ride from Salt Lake to Kamas, and an after-ride concert by The Metal Dogs. Everyone registered is entered into a drawing for an H-D 2018 Street 750 motorcycle. More information can be found at utah1033.org.
