Dollar Ridge Fire grows to 47,683 acres; US 40 remains closed near Strawberry Reservoir

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Dollar Ridge Fire grew to 47,683 acres overnight and remains 4 percent contained Friday morning.

The fire has already destroyed as many as 90 homes and nearly 1,000 more are at risk. Hundreds of people have been evacuated.

US 40 remains closed from mile marker 50 east of Strawberry Reservoir to mile marker 85, just past the Freedom Bridge.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that evacuees with property located east of Sam’s Wash Road to the west side of Starvation Reservoir may briefly access their property Friday after checking in with deputies. All individuals must be out of the evacuation zone again by 1 p.m.

Click here for specific details on accessing property in the evacuation zone.

Duchesne County has also set up a Dollar Ridge Victim Relief Fund. Donations can be made here. A shelter for evacuees has been set up by the American Red Cross at Duchesne High School.

Smoke from the Dollar Ridge Fire is creating air quality issues in several counties in Utah, including Salt Lake and Utah counties.

As of Friday there are six Type 1 crews, 12 Type 2 Crews, 24 engines, 13 helicopters and six dozers for a total of 643 personnel fighting the fire.

The Dollar Ridge fire began July 1 and is believed to be human caused, though the exact cause is still under investigation.