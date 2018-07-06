Climber rescued after spending several hours suspended above ground in Rock Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- A rock climber was rescued in Rock Canyon near Provo Thursday after spending several hours stranded.

The man seemed to be in good spirits, and he even posted a video during his predicament.

"Been stuck now for probably two and a half hours out here in Rock Canyon," the man says in the video. "At least it's a pretty day, good view of the lake."

Wyatt Hanvey, 22, was climbing with a friend and the pair were on their way back down to the ground when the rope got caught and Hanvey found he couldn't lower himself any farther.

A Life Flight helicopter responded along with search and rescue personnel. Hanvey was grateful for their help and said the next time he goes climbing he will make sure he finds the right way down and is better prepared.

"I'm so grateful," he said. "If it wasn't for them I wouldn't have known what I was doing. I was up probably 350 to 400 feet off the ground."