West Valley Fire in southern Utah burns 11,716 acres; blaze 20% contained

SOUTHERN UTAH — The West Valley Fire in southern Utah has burned an estimated 11,716 acres as of Thursday morning is 20 percent contained.

The fire is burning about 10 miles north of St. George and at this point it has not prompted any evacuations.

As of Thursday there are about 647 personnel fighting the fire, which includes 20 hand crews, three Type-1 Helicopters, three Type-2 Helicopters, four Type-3 Helicopters, 18 engine crews, one bulldozer and one water tender.

Firefighters have been working to contain the fire using both personnel on the ground and resources from the air. The human caused fire sparked on June 27.

The fire has resulted in stronger fire restrictions for the area. Those restrictions include a ban on campfires, even in developed campsites.