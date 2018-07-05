Volunteers care for pets, livestock displaced by Dollar Ridge Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUCHESNE, Utah — As hundreds of people are forced to run from the Dollar Ridge Fire, they are left with the dilemma of what to do with their pets.

Joelle Dalke and Addison Sheehan lost their home in the fire. The couple who breed huskies were given little time to evacuate Monday morning.

“We only had 10 minutes to evacuate,” said Joelle Dalke whose home near Currant Creek Mountain was destroyed. “We got all of our dogs, loaded them in the back of the horse trailer and just took off down the mountain.”

Dalke and her husband Addison Sheehan own 36 dogs. All of the animals are safe and have found shelter at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds.

“We have our dogs, and we’re okay, and that’s all that matters,” Dalke said.

Stables at the fairgrounds are serving as a temporary home for about 80 animals displaced by the fire.

“If it was me in that situation, I would be in a lot better mental state knowing that I had somewhere safe to put them,” said Codi Jenkins, who is organizing the Duchesne County animal evacuations.

Along with help from volunteers and donations from the community, Codi makes sure all of the dogs, cats, rabbits, horses and other animals are safe.

“If the animals need to be evacuated, get a hold of me, and we can house what we have room for,” Jenkins said.

As the fire continues to burn with little containment, many people are left feeling uncertain about their future. Knowing their animals are safe is one less thing victims of this fire have to worry about.

“We’re feeling good about what we have,” Dalke said. “We’re just focused on moving forward.”

Anyone evacuated who is looking for a place to house their animals, can contact Codi Jenkins at 435-671-3625.

Jenkins asks anyone who wants to make a donation of food or supplies, to contact the Red Cross.