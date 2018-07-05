Video: Semi cab catches on fire in North Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- A single cab sleeper truck caught fire in North Salt Lake Thursday.

Video shot by Spencer Ward shows firefighters working to extinguish the burning vehicle.

Chief Jeff Bassett of South Davis Metro Fire said the truck caught on fire while parked outside Baileys Moving and Storage near 400 North and 700 West in North Salt Lake.

The semi was parked next to the building but crews were able to contain the fire to the cab of the semi, which was not hooked up to a trailer at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.