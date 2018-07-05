× Splash pad temporarily closed in North Salt Lake; city gives reminder about pets, swim diapers

NORTH SALT LAKE — City officials are reminding residents who visit the splash pad Legacy Park to keep their pets out and make sure young children are wearing swim diapers.

The splash pad at Legacy Park is closed Thursday due to contamination, according to a tweet from North Salt Lake.

While the city did not explicitly specify the nature of the contamination, the reminder to residents appears to shed light on the issue.

“As a courtesy to your friends and neighbors, please keep pets out of Legacy Park and young children in swim diapers,” the city stated.