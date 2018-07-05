Recipe: Crunchy Steak and Veggie Salad

Crunchy Steak and Veggie Salad
1 lb. sirloin steaks
1/2 head iceberg lettuce
2 cups cabbage, shredded
3 carrots, peeled, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
1/2 small white onion, peeled, chopped
1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
1 garlic clove, grated
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles (optional)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook steaks on grill or in a skillet on the stove to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes on a cutting board. Cut into thin strips.
In a large serving bowl, toss together the lettuce, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, cucumber, tomato, salt and pepper. In a mason jar, add the red wine vinegar, sugar, garlic, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Shake well
For each serving, place some of the salad in a bowl or on a plate. Top with some of the steak. Add some of the blue cheese crumbles, if using. Add desired amount of red wine dressing. Serve immediately.