Recipe: Crunchy Steak and Veggie Salad

Crunchy Steak and Veggie Salad

1 lb. sirloin steaks

1/2 head iceberg lettuce

2 cups cabbage, shredded

3 carrots, peeled, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/2 small white onion, peeled, chopped

1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook steaks on grill or in a skillet on the stove to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes on a cutting board. Cut into thin strips.

In a large serving bowl, toss together the lettuce, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, cucumber, tomato, salt and pepper. In a mason jar, add the red wine vinegar, sugar, garlic, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Shake well

For each serving, place some of the salad in a bowl or on a plate. Top with some of the steak. Add some of the blue cheese crumbles, if using. Add desired amount of red wine dressing. Serve immediately.