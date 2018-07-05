Police looking for man accused in fraud of 90-year-old man

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying man accused in fraud of 90-year-old man.

The Unified Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in fraud of a 90-year-old man.

Police said the suspect knocked on the 90-year-old’s door and told him he owed him money for roof repairs.

According to UPD, no repairs had been made to the elderly man’s roof, and there was no relation between the two men.

The suspect drove the 90-year-old victim to the bank in the victim’s car and then waited while the victim withdrew a large amount of money, according to police. The suspect then drove the victim home.

UPD is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, bank surveillance photos show him wearing a maroon shirt.