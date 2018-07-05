× Ogden police urge caution, ask public’s help in locating criminal homicide suspect

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department seek the public’s help in locating a man who is believed to be a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Utah father in June.

Puente is a person of interest in an Ogden homicide, which claimed the life of young Utah father, Denero Snider, June 13.

Snider, 23, was shot and killed in a parking lot at 630 23rd Street in Ogden.

Puente does have two active arrest warrants for unrelated cases, including Felony 1 Object Rape and Class A assault with substantial bodily injury, according to police.

Puente is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, 180 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Puente is armed and the public should use caution. If you see Puente, police say not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.