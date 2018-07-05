Nine cars destroyed by fire as July 4 fireworks create busy night for SLC firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 4 proved a busy night for firefighters in Salt Lake City, and one blaze under investigation destroyed nine vehicles.

"Yeah, super busy night. We had multiple just small outside fires and some a little larger, but it's been a busy night," Battalion Chief Kelly Carter of Salt Lake City Fire said.

One fire was near 400 East and Wilson Avenue and broke out around midnight. Crews responded to a report of a structure fire and arrived on scene where several cars were on fire along with nearby grass, trees and a fence.

Firefighters say the vehicles were parked behind the home and the narrow street made accessing the fire difficult at first.

"Crews had a little difficult time just getting down, getting hose lines in place, but once they got hose lines in place had it under control fairly quickly—within 15 minutes," Carter said.

The homeowner told investigators he was storing the vehicles for a friend. Nine cars were destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but neighbors told Fox 13 they saw fireworks going off moments before the vehicles ignited. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Salt Lake City Fire is expected to release additional details about overnight fires associated with fireworks later Thursday, and Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.