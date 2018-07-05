× New wildfire sparks in South Saratoga Springs on Lake Mountain

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Crews are responding to a new brush fire in Saratoga Springs.

According to the Lehi Community Emergency Response Team, a number of agencies, including crews with Unified Fire Authority, Utah County Fire and Lehi Fire Department, are en route to a brush fire in the foothills on Lake Mountain.

The fire is in the area of Sunrise Drive in Saratoga Springs, west of Redwood Road.

Unified Fire Authority says crews are on scene trying to contain the fire, no injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened at this time.

Fox13 will update this story as more information becomes available.