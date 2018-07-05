Heavy drinking in Utah ‘serious threat to public health’ according to new report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A first of its kind study takes a look at the true effects of alcohol in Utah.

The Utah Department of Health focused on binge drinking and finds that this risky behavior is to blame for more than 700 deaths in Utah each year. Utah is ranked 7th in the nation for the number of alcohol poisoning deaths.

“Everyone thinks of motor vehicle accidents, but there could also be falls, drownings, thinks like that in addition to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease,” said Anna Buckner, Epidemiologist, Utah Dept. of Health.

Binge drinking is considered five or more drinks for men and four drinks for women.

While alcohol use and overall binge drinking rates in Utah are well below the national average - with 13.4% of Utah reporting excessive alcohol use in 2016, Buckner said, “The population that does drink, they drink with high intensity and frequency.”

In 2016, researchers found that Utahns reported drinking an average of once a week, consuming an average of eight drinks per binge.

“18-34 is the age group that we see the highest rate of excessive alcohol use. Males drink at a higher rate than females,” said Buckner.

Binge drinking was more common among people with lower income households and lower education levels.

“A lot of times its use is more acceptable and people aren’t necessarily aware of what is moderate use and what is not,” said Buckner.

Researchers will now use the data to come up with comprehensive solutions to prevent binge drinking.

“Utah is already doing many of them like maintaining limits on days and hours of sale, controlling how many places can sell alcohol in a certain area,” said Bucker.

Other 2016 findings include: