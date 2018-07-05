A look at what’s hot in summer tech including a camera that sees what you see

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is finally here, and families are planning their adventures far and wide to soak up some fun in the sun. But even the most action-packed trips can be enhanced with tech. Whether you’re getting active outdoors or capturing your favorite seasonal moments on camera, Verizon has you covered.

Google Clips

Snap your new favorite shots of the kids or photograph a graduation party without even being in the room with Google Clips, which automatically captures short motion photos.

Versa by Fitbit

The newest wearable from Fitbit the Versa is a lightweight and comfortable smartwatch with four-plus days of battery life. Receive personalized workouts for the road, GPS, access apps (weather), notifications and music libraries.

Energizer Cup Inverter

For the summer road trip, you can use the Energize Cup Inverter which will give an additional charge up to five devices and fits in most cup holders. It even has a standard AC outlet.

Mophie Power Capsule

If you use wireless earbuds, the Mophie Power Capsule is a great case that allows you to charge your earbuds at the same time with a micro USB cable. 8 full hours of charging before you have to charge the case. Works with Beats, Jaybird, and several other brands.

Samsung S9

The Samsung S9: Everyone snaps photos while traveling and has an amazing camera, and it’s waterproof! If you are going overseas, Bixby can translate something like a menu or trail sign for you.

