Word clouds show American ideals have been evolving through our history

Posted 9:18 pm, July 4, 2018, by

The Declaration of Independence, while not a governing document, established the great thesis of the American experiment: that it's possible and even preferable to found a nation based on laws made with the consent of the governed.

In this story, we use a simple "word cloud" tool to look at the words used to found America, and the words used in the continuing effort to improve it.