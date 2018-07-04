Two people suffer serious burns after UTV catches fire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Two people were taken to hospitals with third-degree burns Wednesday after a UTV caught on fire.

Sgt. Wayne Keith with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they were called about the incident just before noon and responded to the 5 Mile Pass area.

Keith said witnesses riding behind the vehicle reported the engine of the Polaris 1000 side-by-side UTV blew up and caught the vehicle on fire, sparking a brush fire in the area as well.

A man and a woman, both between the ages of 19 and 21, suffered third-degree burns. Keith said the burns are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The burning vehicle caught some nearby brush on fire, and about 1/3 of an acre burned as a result.

It was not immediately clear what caused the reported explosion and fire.

