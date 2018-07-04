× Boy, 10, dies in scuba diving accident in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A 10-year-old boy died Wednesday in a scuba diving accident at Blue Lake in Tooele County.

According to a spokesman for the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was with his father, who is a certified scuba diver, but the boy wasn’t certified.

The boy was had been using the reserve air tank on his father’s scuba equipment, and he died after ascending rapidly, the Sheriff’s Office representative said.

Blue Lake is located about 16 miles south of Wendover.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

