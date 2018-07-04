St. George Police seek suspect in assault, robbery at Lee’s Cleaners
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a business owner during a robbery on Independence Day in St. George.
St. George Police say they responded to Lee’s Cleaners Wednesday around 4 a.m. on report of a robbery.
The dry cleaning business is located at 1156 East and 700 South.
The business owner called 911 and reported a male used a blunt object to hit him in the head before stealing property and fleeing the scene.
Police say the business owner was transported to a hospital via ambulance.
The suspect is described as a white male who stands between 5’10 and 6-feet tall with a medium build. The man was wearing a bandanna.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call police dispatch at 435-627-4300.