Kids who disappeared in SLC found safe, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police said two children who disappeared Wednesday afternoon have been found safe.

According to SLCPD, 7-year-old Zeriyah and 5-year-old Adan were last seen around 2:45 p.m. near 1600 W 900 S.

Both children have disabilities, police said.

“Children have been #found safe. Thanks to all those who assisted!,” a tweet from SLCPD said.