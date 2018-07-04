Salina Police ask for help locating missing, endangered man

SALINA, Utah — Salina Police are asking for help in finding a man who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

Ted Miller, 70, was seen in Salina around 4 p.m.

Miller is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s disease and is on hospice, according to a Facebook post from Salina PD. Miller also suffers with COPD and requires constant oxygen.

“Mr. Miller left without his oxygen, any of his medications, identification food, water or money,” the Facebook post said.

Miller drove away in a 2001 tan/gold Chevrolet Yukon with Utah license plate TY 1ON.

Police said the Yukon had a full tank of gas, so Miller could drive about 300 miles.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is urged to check his condition and notify law enforcement.

“Mr. Miller will more than likely be scared and confused,” the post said.

Miller also disappeared from Ivins in April 2017. He was later found in Nye County, Nevada.