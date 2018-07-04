Recipe: Red, White and Blue Americana Hot Dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red, White and Blue Americana Hot Dogs

12 beef hot dogs

12 hot dog buns

1 cup blue cheese

1/2 cup mustard

1/2 cup ketchup

1 cup onions, chopped

1 /2 cup relish (optional)

1 1/2 cups green or purple cabbage, shredded

Cook hot dogs according to package directions or your preferred method (grill, stovetop, etc.). Toast or steam hot dog buns, if desired. Place one hot dog in each bun. Top with desired amount of blue cheese, mustard, ketchup, onion, relish and cabbage, if using. Serve immediately.

Note: Try coleslaw instead of cabbage. You can also try ranch dressing instead or mustard and ketchup.