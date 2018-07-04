Mom speaks after 56-year-old son hit, killed by car in Provo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — A mother who knows the pain of losing a child all too well is dealing with the emotions of another loss.

Provo Police say 56-year-old Mark Olsen died Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while crossing Center Street. Investigators believe he was not walking in the crosswalk.

“He had an enormous heart,” said Kathleen Sterrett, Mark’s mother. “He would do anything for anybody.”

Kathleen is no stranger to tragedy.

“I have been through a lot, lately. I had nine kids to start with. Now, I have six left. I’ve lost grandkids,” Sterrett said.

One of Kathleen’s grandchildren who passed away was Mark’s daughter. She died of a heart condition about four years ago.

“That was his only child and he took it really hard,” Sterrett said. “He was really close to her.”

Amid the pain of having to bury children and grandchildren, Kathleen somehow manages to find strength.

“I’ve just kind of grown — I can’t say used to it, because nobody gets used to that,” Sterrett said.

She spoke with Mark just hours before the accident and they discussed his plans for the future. Now, as she comes to the realization those dreams will not become a reality, Kathleen is left with the memories of her loving son.

“I’m going to miss his calls, horribly, because he would call me at least every other day.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family pay for Mark’s final expenses.