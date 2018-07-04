× Man hit, killed while crossing Center Street in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Provo Tuesday night.

Officer Jennings of the Provo Police Department said the fatal collision occurred near 800 West Center Street around 10:30 p.m.

Jennings said the deceased is a man in his 50s who lives in the vicinity of the crash. It is unknown if the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with authorities and Jennings said the driver went with police to a station to answer questions about the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or the deceased.

Center Street was closed as authorities investigated and cleared the scene, but the road has since reopened.

No further details were immediately available, and Jennings said the crash remains under investigation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.