Protestor climbs Statue of Liberty; seven others arrested

NEW YORK — A woman climbed up the bottom of the Statue of Liberty Wednesday afternoon, forcing an evacuation at Liberty Island, according to PIX 11.

Park police and NYPD officers responded to the scene, where they used ladders to reach the base of the statue.

Live video from the scene showed the woman perched against the statue’s robes before crawling toward officers.

Seven people have been arrested on Liberty Island, all of whom are believed to be protestors, law enforcement sources told CNN.

WPIX reported the woman removed her shirt several times, apparently in an attempt to display a message, but the message couldn’t be read from video shot at the scene.