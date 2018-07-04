× Field fire forces evacuations, fireworks ban in Evanston

EVANSTON, Wyo. — Some residents of Evanston, Wyo. were forced to evacuate their homes Wednesday afternoon due to a nearby fire.

A Uinta County dispatcher confirmed the fire happened in an area of south central Evanston.

The evacuations affected residents on Sue Dr., Del Rio St. and Troy Court.

A Facebook post by Uinta County Law Enforcement Services said all fireworks have been banned in the city, and the city’s fireworks display scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.

“This means no personal fireworks of any kind are allowed in the unincorporated areas of Uinta County. The City of Evanston the Town of Bear River and the Town of Mountain View and Lyman have also put into place a ban,” the post said.