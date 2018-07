Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A pile of debris caught fire in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning but was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews responded to the area of 900 South and 2400 West around 2:30 a.m.

About 15 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes. Crews say the fire in the debris pile did not threaten any nearby structures, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.