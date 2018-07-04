× Confetti from 4th of July parade blamed for brief power outage in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A power outage in South Salt Lake is being blamed on confetti from a Fourth of July parade.

Spencer Hall of Rocky Mountain Power said there was a parade in South Salt Lake Wednesday, and one float featured mylar confetti.

Some of that confetti went up in the air and caused arcing power lines, resulting in the outage.

Rocky Mountain Power first tweeted about the outage at 10:50 a.m., and around 11:40 a.m. they said power had been restored. The outage affected about 2,861 customers.