Body recovered from Idaho river believed to be missing Sandy teen

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — A body recovered in the Teton River Wednesday is believed to be that of a Sandy boy who disappeared while swimming near the Teton Dam last month.

Justin Grass, 14, disappeared shortly before 3 p.m. on June 24.

A representative for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that searchers have been looking for Justin every day since he disappeared, but it was fishermen who discovered the body around 1:30 Wednesday.

Justin’s mother created a GoFundMe account here.