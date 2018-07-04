A list of summer staycations ideas in Utah Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking to build memories that will last a lifetime with your family? Utah Valley is a unique combination of Urban and Eden: you can be in the city shopping or dining one moment and then enjoy a season-specific mountain experience the next. It’s all so convenient. Explore Utah Valley shared with us a list of some of the best summer family ideas to do this season.

Thanksgiving Point:

Roam with dinosaurs at the Museum of Ancient Life, exploring a working farm at Farm Country, strolling the beauty of our 55-acres botanical beauty at the Ashton Gardens, or climbing on a high ropes course at the Museum of Natural Curiosity.

Outlets at Traverse Mountain:

Located in Lehi Utah just off of I-15, exit 284. It is the first and only Outlet in Utah County and borders Salt Lake County. The Center hosts outlet favorites: Banana Republic, American Eagle, H&M, J Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and MORE. Sit-down dining options include Johnny Rockets or Bona Vita Italian Bistro, with lighter fare available at Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or Zogo Natural Yogurt.

University Place:

University Mall is the largest and oldest shopping center in Utah County and already serves as a central gathering place for Orem residents and Utah County shoppers. There are 150 stores and 25 outstanding restaurants to pick from all in one central location.

Downtown Provo Restaurants:

There are 16 nationalities of restaurants all within walking distance of historic Downtown Provo.

City festival every week of the summer:

From Freedom Days and the Provo Summer Concert Series to the Payson Scottish Festival and Highland Games, there is always something to do in Utah Valley. Click Here to find a full list of events.

Season-specific mountain experiences:

13 waterfalls in Utah Valley, in close proximity to the city Float down the Provo River Sundance Resort Biking Trails Murdock Canal Provo River Hobble Creek Jordan River Parkway Numerous canyon trails American Fork Canyon Provo Canyon Hobble Creek Canyon Spanish Fork Canyon Other small canyons



Time for a family focused staycation, a "famcation". Explore the possibilities at exploreutahvalley.com.