A list of summer staycations ideas in Utah Valley

Are you looking to build memories that will last a lifetime with your family? Utah Valley is a unique combination of Urban and Eden: you can be in the city shopping or dining one moment and then enjoy a season-specific mountain experience the next. It’s all so convenient. Explore Utah Valley shared with us a list of some of the best summer family ideas to do this season.
Thanksgiving Point:
Roam with dinosaurs at the Museum of Ancient Life, exploring a working farm at Farm Country, strolling the beauty of our 55-acres botanical beauty at the Ashton Gardens, or climbing on a high ropes course at the Museum of Natural Curiosity.
Outlets at Traverse Mountain:
Located in Lehi Utah just off of I-15, exit 284. It is the first and only Outlet in Utah County and borders Salt Lake County. The Center hosts outlet favorites: Banana Republic, American Eagle, H&M, J Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and MORE. Sit-down dining options include Johnny Rockets or Bona Vita Italian Bistro, with lighter fare available at Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or Zogo Natural Yogurt.
University Place:
University Mall is the largest and oldest shopping center in Utah County and already serves as a central gathering place for Orem residents and Utah County shoppers. There are 150 stores and 25 outstanding restaurants to pick from all in one central location.
Downtown Provo Restaurants:
There are 16 nationalities of restaurants all within walking distance of historic Downtown Provo.
City festival every week of the summer:
From Freedom Days and the Provo Summer Concert Series to the Payson Scottish Festival and Highland Games, there is always something to do in Utah Valley. Click Here to find a full list of events.
Season-specific mountain experiences:
-
- 13 waterfalls in Utah Valley, in close proximity to the city
- Float down the Provo River
- Sundance Resort
- Biking Trails
- Murdock Canal
- Provo River
- Hobble Creek
- Jordan River Parkway
- Numerous canyon trails
- American Fork Canyon
- Provo Canyon
- Hobble Creek Canyon
- Spanish Fork Canyon
- Other small canyons
Time for a family focused staycation, a "famcation". Explore the possibilities at exploreutahvalley.com.