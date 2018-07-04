A list of summer staycations ideas in Utah Valley

Are you looking to build memories that will last a lifetime with your family? Utah Valley is a unique combination of Urban and Eden: you can be in the city shopping or dining one moment and then enjoy a season-specific mountain experience the next. It’s all so convenient. Explore Utah Valley shared with us a list of some of the best summer family ideas to do this season.

Thanksgiving Point:

Roam with dinosaurs at the Museum of Ancient Life, exploring a working farm at Farm Country, strolling the beauty of our 55-acres botanical beauty at the Ashton Gardens, or climbing on a high ropes course at the Museum of Natural Curiosity.

Outlets at Traverse Mountain:

Located in Lehi Utah just off of I-15, exit 284. It is the first and only Outlet in Utah County and borders Salt Lake County. The Center hosts outlet favorites: Banana Republic, American Eagle, H&M, J Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and MORE. Sit-down dining options include Johnny Rockets or Bona Vita Italian Bistro, with lighter fare available at Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory or Zogo Natural Yogurt.

University Place:

University Mall is the largest and oldest shopping center in Utah County and already serves as a central gathering place for Orem residents and Utah County shoppers. There are 150 stores and 25 outstanding restaurants to pick from all in one central location.

Downtown Provo Restaurants:

There are 16 nationalities of restaurants all within walking distance of historic Downtown Provo.

City festival every week of the summer:

From Freedom Days and the Provo Summer Concert Series to the Payson Scottish Festival and Highland Games, there is always something to do in Utah Valley. Click Here to find a full list of events.

Season-specific mountain experiences:

    • 13 waterfalls in Utah Valley, in close proximity to the city
    • Float down the Provo River
    • Sundance Resort
    • Biking Trails
      • Murdock Canal
      • Provo River
      • Hobble Creek
      • Jordan River Parkway
    • Numerous canyon trails
      • American Fork Canyon
      • Provo Canyon
      • Hobble Creek Canyon
      • Spanish Fork Canyon
      • Other small canyons

Time for a family focused staycation, a "famcation". Explore the possibilities at exploreutahvalley.com.