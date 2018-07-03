× Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy resigns suddenly amid funding concerns

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Sheriff Jim Tracy resigned Tuesday morning during a Utah County Commission meeting.

During the meeting, Tracy said commissioners had failed to respond to emails about funding issues in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy said the Sheriff’s Office has a deficit of $800,000 to “a probable” $1 million in the Utah County Jail’s medical funding, due partially to an inmate with large medical expenses. Because of the deficit, he said, the jail’s doctor hasn’t been paid.

“I’ve been requesting money, or at least advice, from the commissioner on how to proceed over the last couple months with numerous emails and haven’t received anything back,” Tracy said at the meeting. “Having no information back from the commission, then, I take that also as a vote of no confidence. At this point in time, I’m also resigning as Sheriff, effective August 1st.”

Tracy recommended reducing the Utah County Sheriff’s Office force by 15-20 slots and eliminating 128 beds in the Utah County Jail.

“We’re trying to find some of those funds through the budgetary process and work with some of our state people,” Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie said.

But Tracy said the matter needs immediate attention.

“We’re being sent to collections, commissioner,” Tracy said. “The time to act is now. I need to find that money, and I will move forward with the internal solution to that today.”

Tracy and Ivie concluded Tuesday’s open-doors meeting with an agreement to have another meeting to discuss the Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s budget.