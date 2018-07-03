× Two teens charged with attempted murder after Layton gang shootings

LAYTON, Utah – Two teenagers were charged with attempted murder after allegedly being involved in gang-related, retaliatory shootings.

The shootings, which occurred on June 19 near the Quail Cove Apartments in Layton and July 1 on Glen Avenue, appeared to be related to a gang-related shooting that occurred on June 22, an affidavit of probable cause release in 2nd District Court-Farmington said.

Alex Chase Lopez, 18, and Talia Chalise Aguinaga, 18, were both arrested and charged in connection to the shootings.

According to the affidavit, two separate confidential informants identified Lopez as the shooter in both incidences, which were drive-bys.

“One confidential informant stated he was present during the shooting on Glen Ave and said Alex was in possession of a handgun and it was Alex that shot at the Glen Ave residence,” the affidavit stated.

Police said one confidential informant was able to lead officers to the area of the July 1 shooting without being given direction by officers, deeming their statement and information on Lopez as reliable.

Upon further investigation and the issuance of search warrants, officers recovered a 9mm handgun from Lopez, with ammunition that matched the shell casings collected at the scene of the July 1 shooting.

Lopez was charged with two counts of attempted murder, due to the fact that he intended to cause the death of the individuals he allegedly shot at during both drive-bys, the affidavit said.

Lopez was also charged with two counts of felony discharge of a firearm and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Court documents state that an informant told police Aguinaga was the driver on the shooting that occurred on July 1 and that she was aware of who the shooters were.

“Eventually Talia [Aguinaga] admitted that she drove two males to the area of the third gang related shooting,” the affidavit said. “Talia said that both males got out of the vehicle and walked away. A short time later both returned to her car and told her to leave because they ‘just shot up the house.'”

Police conducted a search warrant on Aguinaga’s vehicle, where, ” a single 9mm round of ammunition was found in the bottom of the trunk,” the affidavit stated.

Aguinaga was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Lopez and Aguinaga were booked into Davis County Jail Tuesday for the above charges.