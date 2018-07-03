× SLC Police use Taser to subdue suspect who ran into traffic after call about aggressive panhandling

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City used a Taser to subdue a man who ran into traffic on 500 South after officers responded to a report of aggressive panhandling Monday night.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a Chevron at 504 South and West Temple just before 6 p.m. Monday on a report of a man who was trespassing and aggressively panhandling.

Police say when they made contact with 39-year-old Jeremiah Turley, the man fled and ran into traffic on 500 South “nearly causing several accidents.”

Officers said they believed the man posed a significant threat to himself and others, so they deployed a Taser to subdue the man.

Turley was taken into custody and medically evaluated before he was cleared and booked into jail for fleeing, trespass, providing false information and for existing warrants.