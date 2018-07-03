× Sheriff honors woman who fired her gun to help save deputy’s life

ST. GEORGE — “I saw a deputy was in trouble, and I just acted,” said 70-year-old Sherry King, the woman who courageously intervened in a potentially life-threatening struggle between an officer and a suspect in Beaver Dam, Arizona, earlier this year.

King was presented with a “Lifesaving Award” by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster in Kingman, Arizona, Monday for her role in helping stop a man who was allegedly trying to pull a gun from a deputy.

The incident triggered a multiagency manhunt after the suspect, 34-year-old Darren Bruce Boone, fled the scene when King fired a warning shot into the air.

“If he had got the deputy’s gun, there would be somebody dead,” King told St. George News.

Click here to read the full story from St. George News.